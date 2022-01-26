Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.88.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

