Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 120,544 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 629.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,544 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,652 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE:SPB opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.