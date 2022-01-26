Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,068,315 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

