AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years.

NYSE AFB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 55,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

