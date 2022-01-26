Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 103,166 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 817.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 36.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 59.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

ASIX opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

