Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 344,797 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 344,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

