Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.80 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.