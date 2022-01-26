Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 133.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.