Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 585.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

