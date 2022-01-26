Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €242.23 ($275.26).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

FRA ALV traded up €3.45 ($3.92) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €220.05 ($250.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,062,009 shares. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($235.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €209.25 and its 200 day moving average is €203.42.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

