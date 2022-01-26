Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allianz in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter.
Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.25.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.