Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allianz in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allianz from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.