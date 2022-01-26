Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 114.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

