Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,850 ($24.96) and last traded at GBX 1,770 ($23.88). Approximately 217,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 53,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.98) to GBX 2,315 ($31.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,076.10. The company has a market cap of £725.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.