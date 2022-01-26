Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG traded up $68.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,603.47. 36,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,170. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,861.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,827.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.