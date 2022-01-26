AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,991 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMI opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.36 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

