AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 43.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 203.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

