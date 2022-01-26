AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 14,286 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 52.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

