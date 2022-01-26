AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,821 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.77 and its 200 day moving average is $246.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

