Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.42

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 339500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.15 million and a PE ratio of -27.33.

In other Amarillo Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,388,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,251.28.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

