Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

