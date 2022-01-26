Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. 8,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,683. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 138.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

