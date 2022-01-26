American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

American Campus Communities has raised its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years. American Campus Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 188.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

