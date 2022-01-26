American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

American Campus Communities has increased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years. American Campus Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 188.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

ACC opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 396.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

