American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $17.82 Million Investment in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 525,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,481,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $24,776,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,988,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

