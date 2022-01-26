American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 28,826 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

