American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.