American Century Companies Inc. Sells 241,860 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241,860 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.47 and a 200-day moving average of $210.80. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.