American Century Companies Inc. Sells 294,219 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $52,617,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 49.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,765,000 after purchasing an additional 578,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,392 shares of company stock worth $5,880,284. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

