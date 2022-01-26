American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.78.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.79. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

