American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.78.
Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.79. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
