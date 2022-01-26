American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $204.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.
Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $231,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.