American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $204.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $231,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

