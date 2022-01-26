Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.79. 929,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.93. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.38.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

