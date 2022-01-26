Amia Capital LLP Has $14.90 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Amia Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 206,501 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BBL opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

