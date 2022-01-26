Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 268,175 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

