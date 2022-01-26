Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

BSBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $1,375,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

