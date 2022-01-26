Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 3,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.09 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

