Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post $0.77 EPS

Analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.67. Hess reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $94.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

