Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.06. 17,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,933. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

