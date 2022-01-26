Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 585.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

