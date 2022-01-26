Analysts Anticipate The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) to post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,120. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

