Analysts Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 830,867 shares of company stock worth $17,707,834 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $7,683,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $17,051,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWAN traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. 399,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,831. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

