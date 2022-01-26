Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $12,544,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. 1,134,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,294. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 1-year low of $116.29 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -140.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

