Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Announce $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.86. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

