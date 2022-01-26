Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Trevena stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 675,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,765. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Trevena has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trevena by 2,972.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,577,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trevena by 93.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trevena by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $956,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

