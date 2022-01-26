Analysts Issue Forecasts for Schrödinger, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schrödinger in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 103,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

