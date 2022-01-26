Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.04 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.39.

NFLX stock opened at $366.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $587.59 and a 200-day moving average of $587.94. Netflix has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

