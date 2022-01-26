Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) PT at $64.00

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

BALY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 19.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 188,823 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

