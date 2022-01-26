Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) PT at $32.50

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

HR traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. 1,637,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 160.85 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,173,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $294,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

