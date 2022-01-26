Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT at GBX 134.17

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 134.17 ($1.81).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.57) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Anita Frew purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($64,220.18). Also, insider Warren East purchased 19,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £23,518.58 ($31,730.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,499.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up GBX 2.84 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.84 ($1.56). The stock had a trading volume of 45,698,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.10. The firm has a market cap of £9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.18).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.