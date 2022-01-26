Analyzing Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Open Text and Allin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.39 billion 3.66 $310.67 million $1.23 37.14 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Open Text and Allin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 1 4 0 2.80 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text currently has a consensus price target of $58.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Open Text’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Open Text is more favorable than Allin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 9.93% 21.28% 9.04% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Open Text has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Open Text beats Allin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

