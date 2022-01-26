Andrew S. Marsh Sells 10,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ETR opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
