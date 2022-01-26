Andrew S. Marsh Sells 10,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.